Massachusetts is certainly known for having a rich history. And with that, the Bay State also happens to be home to some of the oldest spots throughout the U.S. A couple of those spots happen to be pizza joints that are not just among the oldest pizzerias in the country, but they also have some of the best pizza among the oldest pizza spots in the country. So, what two Massachusetts pizza joints are among the "best & oldest" in the U.S.?

Recently, the popular food publication 'Cheapism' made their picks for the 15 Oldest Pizza Shops in America. An important side note they mentioned is the fact that their picks don't include all the oldest pizzerias in the country, but rather the "best and oldest" pizza joints in America. We'll take all the prestige we can get for either one of these spots, as if they really need any more considering how popular they already are.

This may not come as much of a surprise, but both of the Massachusetts spots that are among the "best and oldest" pizza shops in America are in Boston. So, what are they and how old are they? The first is nearly 100 years old, and it can be found in Boston's North End. It's Regina Pizzeria.

Regina Pizzeria turns 99 this year as it was founded in 1926. Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about this spot making their list:

As one of the most well-known Italian food neighborhoods in the country, Boston’s North End is bound to have a few legacy shops still hanging around. One of them is Regina, which started in 1926 and has grown to over 20 locations.

The other pizza joint in Massachusetts that was among the "best and oldest" pizza shops in America has also been previously picked as The Best Casual Dining Restaurant in Massachusetts by 'The Daily Meal'. That would be Santarpio's Pizza.

While pizza wasn't available at Santarpio's until 1933, you can be the judge of just how old it is based on what 'Cheapism' had to say about this historic pizza joint:

Technically, Santarpio’s opened in 1903 as a bakery, so if we’re going by opening date, we’ve got the oldest one on the list (pizza wasn’t an option for another 30 years though). Today, Santarpio’s thin crust, tangy pizza remains well-loved, with two Boston locations.

And there they are, the two spots that are among the "best and oldest" pizza shops in America. If you're craving pizza and you happen to be around the Boston area, you know where to hit up for a historically great slice, Massachusetts.

Reasons Why Pineapple Does NOT Belong On Pizza in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Getty Images