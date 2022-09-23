It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.

The beers will be had by all that are of age, there's oompah music that will be played, lots of German food being served, and dindrls and lederhosen being worn all over the country at these celebrations at roughly the same time every year. That is all part of what is put in to these traditional Oktoberfest celebrations. And with that, two specific Oktoberfest celebrations are held in Massachusetts that are considered to be among the top 15 of its kind in the U.S., according to the publication, 'Trips To Discover'. Where do you think those celebrations take place?

You can probably guess where one is, given the popularity of the city, and where you might find a popular domestic brew. That would be the Samuel Adams Oktoberfest in Boston. Here's why 'Trips To Discover' said that it belonged in their list of the top 15 Oktoberfest celebrations:

Boston offers more than history and baseball. It’s home to the Samuel Adams Brewery, which hosts the annual Samuel Adams Octoberfest in late September every year. It’s considered one of the best of its kind in New England, offering fun activities at the brewery in Jamaica Plain and Samuel Adams Downtown Taproom in Faneuil Hall. This year’s events will focus on music, food, and most importantly, stein hoisting, while you’ll also have the opportunity to taste a variety of beers. And afterward, you can always take a walk on the Freedom Trail.

I think we can all agree that Oktoberfest in Boston sounds like it would be a pretty amazing time! Of course, as previously mentioned, Massachusetts had to of such festivities on the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S. The other one is in the southeast boot of the state. Chatam, MA, which is at the southeastern tip of Cape Cod has the Chatham Oktoberfest. 'Trips To Discover' had this to say about why this Oktoberfest deserves to make the list:

If you’re looking for a small town kind of celebration that does it up right while enjoying the beauty of Cape Cod, its lighthouses, dunes, and sandy beaches, consider the Chatham Oktoberfest. It includes a unique twist with “Pumpkin People in the Park,” which are creative displays of life-size “people” who have pumpkins for heads, made by residents, businesses, and other organizations. Of course, there will be plenty of beer and brats along with live music and other performances too.

As you can see, there's plenty of fun to be had at both of those, hence, why they make the list of the 'Top 15 Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S.'

In case you're wanting to make your way to either one, the Samuel Adams Downtown Taproom Oktoberfest is at 60 State St. in Boston this weekend. It kicks off today (September 23rd) and goes through Sunday! As for the Chatham Oktoberfest, you have some time to plan. That happens Saturday, October 22nd at Kate Gould Park in Chatham.

Enjoy, Massachusetts! And Cheers!

