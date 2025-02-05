Two of the Top Romantic Getaways in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is known for being a destination that vacationers and tourists will flock to at pretty much anytime time of the year. But what about for romance? After all, Valentine's Day is just days away at this point, so why not? It just so happens that the Bay State is home to not one, but two of the top romantic getaways throughout the entire country.

The popular publication 'U.S. News and World Report' recently posted the Best Romantic Getaways in the U.S. Sure enough, Massachusetts earned two of the top 16 spots on the list.

Where Are the Massachusetts Spots That Are Among the Top Romantic Getaways in the U.S.?

The first of these two is a particular spot that is one of the most romantic getaways in the U.S. is quite popular as a destination for several reasons. Most recently, it was also called the most charming small town in Massachusetts. That would be Nantucket.

Nantucket

It's tough to argue with the aesthetics. Here's what U.S. News and World Report had to say about the romantic getaway spot:

This tiny Massachusetts island exudes New England charm. Stroll arm in arm with your sweetheart down cobblestone streets, unwind on white sand beaches and snap selfies in front of iconic lighthouses, such as Brant Point Lighthouse and Great Point Lighthouse. Then, grab a lobster roll to share from one of the island's premier seafood restaurants, and revel in the extraordinary Atlantic Ocean views from the Sconset Bluff Walk. When you're ready to retire for the night, you'll have your pick of quaint Nantucket inns.

As for the second romantic getaway that is among the best in the U.S., we don't have to stray too far in the Bay State, as we head for Cape Cod.

Cape Cod

That's another spot that it's tough to find a bad view, or one that's non-romantic for that matter. 'U.S. News and World Report' said this about Cape Cod being a top romantic getaway:

With 40 miles of protected seashore, this region of Massachusetts offers plenty of space for that long walk on the beach. And the slow pace of Cape Cod means you don't have to focus on the hustle and bustle of daily life – you can spend quality time together swimming, biking and eating fresh seafood instead. Cape Cod is also home to a handful of breweries and wineries, so you can toast to your special someone during a tasting. Splurge on one of the Cape's five-star accommodations for spectacular ocean views and sumptuous amenities like soaking tubs for two, in-room fireplaces and private balconies.

So, there you have it. If you're looking for a romantic spot, but maybe not looking to travel too far, Massachusetts has two spots that are among the top romantic getaways in the country!

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps