Massachusetts has its fair share of popular destinations to travel to during any given time of the year. It's not just for anyone that's looking for a road trip in-state, not just in the New England region, and not just in the U.S., but we have two of the top places to visit in April throughout the entire world!

Recently, the popular publication 'Good Housekeeping' researched all sorts of vacation spots that would make for a nice getaway to venture off to, especially since we are approaching the warmer months of the year. On their list of 20 Best Places to Travel to in April, it seems that out of all the spots on that list that circle the globe, Massachusetts landed two spots. And they weren't just in the top 20, but the top 10!

Perhaps you'll want to take it upon yourself to make a road trip to one of these two spots in the Bay State that made the list:

#10) Cape Cod

This may have been a no-brainer that this spot could make the list, but how could it not just with that scenery. Here's what 'Good Housekeeping' had to say about Cape Cod on its list:

Welcome back, whales! In mid-April, these beloved creatures start migrating to the summer feeding grounds off the coast of Cape Cod. Be among the first to see them by spending an afternoon aboard the Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch cruise, which resumes on April 19. The cruise is guided by a naturalist who takes part in yearly training to be up-to-date on the ever-changing marine habitat. Other fun stops on a Cape Cod weekend include the Whydah Pirate Museum, Atlantic White Shark Center and Cape Cod’s Children’s Museum. Stay at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, which has heated indoor pools and direct access to the Cape Cod Rail Trail, ideal for hiking and biking.

6) Boston

Again, it's tough to overlook Boston with all of its aesthetics and spots to explore. Here's what 'Good Housekeeping' said about putting this city on its list:

Hey, parents of high schoolers: Checking out colleges during spring break of junior year will give you a leg up on the process. With Berklee College of Music, MIT and more two dozen institutions of higher learning, the Boston area may very well be on your teen's radar. Intersperse college tours with sightseeing, walking the Freedom Trail and eating your way through . Stay at the , a retro hotel that won't break the bank (the college tuition will do that!). With a record-player in all rooms, 1,800 vinyls you can borrow and a temperature-controlled outdoor pool, it will pass your teen's vibe check.

As it turns out, we have it pretty good here in Massachusetts with plenty of spots to explore, which also happens to be two of the top spots in the World to head to during April. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

