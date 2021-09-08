Two Total Strangers At Fenway Split 50/50 Tickets, Win Big Prize

A couple of complete strangers met at Fenway recently. One was from Massachusetts and one was from the left coast, sunny California. They had at least one thing in common, though. They are both Red Sox fans.

However, after last Friday's game against the Cleveland Indians(which the BoSox won, by the way. Final score: 8-5), not only had they become friends, they were both also significantly wealthier.

WHDH/7 News Boston reports that the Red Sox Foundation tweeted after last Friday's game that the two men each purchased 50/50 Raffle tickets and agreed to split the prize if they won. They won...and ended up with the winning ticket which was good for just under $18,500.

The way the 50/50 lottery works is the lucky fan with the winning ticket wins half of the net proceeds, while the other half of the net proceeds benefit the Red Sox Foundation which helps support recovery in local communities.

The purpose of the Foundation is to try and help make a difference in the lives of others by improving their health, educational and recreational opportunities and they thank you for all the support. The Red Sox Foundation's 50/50 Raffle is presented by DraftKings.

That's a pretty nice feel-good story, right? Two Sox fans meet at a game as total strangers and leave the game as lifelong friends with a little extra cash. And they got the extra money by purchasing a raffle ticket that benefits a good cause. That's awesome. Oh, and the Red Sox won the game, too!

For more on the story, visit WHDH's website here.

