Two Vehicles Collide At A Busy North Adams Intersection

No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle crash in the city of North Adams on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was at the busy Main Street/Marshall Street intersection...

According to a post on the North Adams 911 page, first responders were called to the scene. The North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Police Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services were called to a two-car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Marshall Street at around 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

(Above: the intersection of Main Street and Marshall Street, a usually busy intersection, was the site of a Wednesday afternoon crash)

One vehicle stopped while the other did not...

According to the post, both vehicles were traveling North and were making a right turn onto Main Street when the Nissan failed to stop behind the Jeep. The damage to the Nissan was extensive and the Jeep Wagoneer had much less.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

(Above: damage to the Nissan was significant compared to that of the other vehicle)

No injuries resulted...

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash and no one needed to be transported from the scene. The Nissan, after suffering extensive damage, needed to be towed from the scene.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

(Above: first responders on the scene of the Wednesday afternoon crash at the intersection of Main and Marshall Streets)

*All photos were taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department, and were used with his permission.

