Two Western Massachusetts Doctors Face Disciplinary Action

This just flat-out irritates me. Don't we have enough criminals of every stripe to go around already, without having to worry about crimes committed against us by medical professionals?

Well, thank goodness for the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine. According to Mass.gov, the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has undertaken disciplinary action against three doctors, including two practicing in Western Massachusetts, one of them based in Lee.

According to the board, disciplinary action was taken against the medical licenses of Robert P. Wespiser, M.D., Paul Stephen Baecher, M.D., and Robert A. Micley, M.D.

Dr. Wespiser, who has been licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts since 1986 and is currently practicing medicine in a group practice in Lee, has had his medical license reprimanded by the Board after he agreed that he repeatedly accessed the electronic medical records of three resident physicians who were being treated during their training.

Also, the Consent Order required Dr. Wespiser to enter into a probation agreement which includes the monitoring of his HIPAA compliance and accessing of electronic medical records.

Dr. Baecher, who last practiced medicine in 2020 in a private practice in Amherst, was also reprimanded by the Board after the doctor admitted in a Consent Order that he provided substandard care to a patient.

Dr. Baecher failed to accurately record medications, failed to refill medications upon request, and failed to address apparent contraindication for one of the patient’s medications. Baecher has been licensed to practice medicine in the Bay State since 1995.

Lastly, the Board accepted Dr. Robert A. Micley’s resignation of his right to renew his license to practice medicine. Resignation is a disciplinary action that permanently removes a physician from the practice of medicine.

Dr. Micley was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts from April 1, 1987, until he failed to renew his license on November 11, 2021. He last practiced medicine in October 2020 in Rutland, Vermont.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine was created in 1894 to protect public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.

For more on the story, you can check it out by visiting Mass.gov's website here.

