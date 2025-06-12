We all know that Massachusetts has plenty of excellent destinations that are very popular vacation and getaway spots no matter what time of year it is. But now with the Summer months of 2025 upon us, what towns are you looking forward to for your next getaway? We now know the best two western Massachusetts spots you might want to venture out to this Summer.

The popular travel publication 'World Atlas' made a limited list of 12 different towns that you should visit in 2025. Of course, there were definitely plenty of beach towns in the Bay State that made the list, but sure enough, and really with no surprise to us, western Massachusetts also has two of those towns. So, get ready to make some plans to visit these spots!

Great Barrington

This one is almost a no-brainer when we're talking about western Massachusetts. Here's what 'World Atlas' had to say about Great Barrington and why you should visit there in Summer 2025:

This hidden gem in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts balances a vibrant urban core with access to numerous nature escapades. Downtown Great Barrington harbors an active arts community that invites fans to watch an engaging theatrical production at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. This elegant turn-of-the-century venue hosts diverse shows, such as dramas and operas. Elsewhere, Monument Mountain Reservation poses a challenge for adventurous guests, with climbing trails leading to its 1,640-foot summit. The reward is epic vistas of the Housatonic River Valley.

Lee

If you're not quite convinced, 'World Atlas' certainly had plenty of reasons why you should visit Lee in 2025:

This lovely community in the Berkshires presents the best of both worlds by balancing a rural feel with urban amenities. Visitors who gravitate towards its rural side can take advantage of fun adventures in the October Mountain State Forest. The iconic Appalachian Trail cuts through the forests, a hub for campers, hikers, picnickers, anglers, and mountain bikers. On the other hand, Lee provides a more contemporary pursuit at Lee Premium Outlets. The sprawling mall has more than 60 outlets with designer stores and brand-name shops, such as Adidas, Michael Kors, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Sure, these spots aren't beach towns or on the east coast, but perhaps that's more of a reason to make your way to the western side of the Bay State and check out some of the great must-visit spots over here this Summer!

