Two Western Massachusetts Towns Named Best Places to Buy a House

Since the pandemic hit the real estate market in Massachusetts. Properties throughout the state were selling at record-setting numbers and for over a year the market showed no signs of slowing down. Now a few months into 2023, the market might not be quite as hot, but Massachusetts is still a highly desired state for people to call home.

Recently, Niche, the ranking, and review website put together a survey about the Best Places to buy a house in Massachusetts taking many factors into account. The survey looks at housing markets, including home values, taxes, crime rates, and quality of local schools, in an attempt to measure the quality and stability of an area’s real estate market.

Two Berkshire County towns made the list, which includes such locations as Seekonk, Sudbury, Wayland, and the number one town to buy a house in Massachusetts, Hopkinton, the town best known for being the starting point for the Boston Marathon. While western Massachusetts is often forgotten, four locations in the west made the list, Pelham and Longmeadow, and the two Berkshire locations.

Coming in at number 17 was Lanesboro.

The town near the New York state line in the Berkshires received high marks for being good for families and outdoor activities but got lower marks for weather, diversity and jobs. The community has a population of 3,000, according to the most recent Census data available, and the median home value is $223,700

Cracking the top ten at number 9, just north of Lanesboro, was Williamstown.

This college town in the Berkshires received high marks for nightlife, commute and health and fitness but low marks for jobs and cost of living. The community has a population of 7,759, according to the most recent Census data available, and the median home value is $316,000.

