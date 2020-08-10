U.S. On Pace For 300,000 Coronavirus Deaths By December

Like we haven't had enough terrible news lately, but get ready for the results of a new study conducted by the University of Washington. Almost 300,000 coronavirus deaths are projected by this December.

According to a story reported on by Western Mass News, the new data said with cases on the rise, in many parts of the country, the U.S. is on target to reach that 300,000 death toll.

However, researchers said there is one way to lower that number significantly. If nearly all Americans wore a mask starting now.

The study is from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine.

At the rate the U.S. is adding COVID-19 cases, researchers said by December 1, the U.S. death toll will reach more than 295,000.

But according to researchers, if 95% of people in the U.S. started to wear a mask today, that number would drop almost 49%, saving roughly 66,000 lives.

Mercy Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Robert Roose said the data proves wearing a mask is effective in stopping the spread.

If the projections are true, COVID-19 would be the third leading cause of death in the United States behind cancer and heart disease.

By the way, the director of the CDC also said if all Americans wore a face mask, the pandemic could be under control in a matter of weeks.

For much more on the study and the story, visit Western Mass News' website here.