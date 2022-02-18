You're either a horn honker or not, right? For some, the instant the traffic light turns green, they're laying on the horn to alert the driver in front of them to get going. In my opinion, that is the epitome of rude. I mean, right?

Unless you can literally see the person's head down, as in they're most likely sending a text, can you give the person like two seconds to realize the light has changed before you startle them to death?

If you're anything like me, however, you probably just can't help yourself if you see a buddy passing you in traffic or walking down the street, I mean, ya gotta beep, right?!

BUT, IS HONKING YOUR HORN AT YOUR BUDDY LEGAL IN MASSACHUSETTS?

Well, if you didn't already know or were unclear about the usage of your horn, I got some bad news.

No person operating a motor vehicle shall sound a bell, horn or other device, nor in any manner operate such motor vehicle so as to make a harsh, objectionable or unreasonable noise.-malegislature.gov

While I've never been pulled over for honking, you're not supposed to do it.

SO, WHEN CAN YOU HONK?

You're only supposed to honk your horn when you're in a situation where someone needs to be alerted of danger. For example, you see a child about run into the street, you know, that sort of thing.

I'm sure you won't take this article to heart and stop unnecessarily honking your horn, but at least now you know it's not polite and not legal!