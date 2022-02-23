UMass Student Struck and Killed on Campus Tuesday Night

A UMass student was struck and killed by a car driven by another student according to an article at MassLive.com.  According to the article the student was identified as Elena Lucore from Mississippi.  Lucore was struck on Massachusetts Ave by a car driven by a 21-year-old driver that has not yet been publicly identified.  The driver remained on the scene following the accident and is cooperating with authorities according to MassLive.

The student publication Amherst Wire reports that Lucore was a freshman majoring in business at UMass.  She was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center.  The Amherst Wire reports that the UMass Police Department said that visibility and road conditions were poor due to rain and drizzle at the time of the incident.

According to MassLive, the Massachusetts State Police is investigating the crash.

