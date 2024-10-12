Have you watched a commercial and wondered, "where is that place even at?" That's pretty much my reaction anytime I see an Arby's TV commercial in Massachusetts. At one point, you almost have to wonder, does that place even exist? This is what I found myself wondering about the popular fast food joint considering there's almost none here in Massachusetts.

This fast food joint that traditionally has centered its marketing around its roast beef sandwiches, which happen to be really good (for a fast food joint at least). You've had to have seen their commercials that are typically narrated by a deep voice guy that exclaims their slogan: "WE HAVE THE MEATS!!!" But I recently wondered exactly how many Arby's are even in Massachusetts? The answer? 2! There are two total Arby's throughout Massachusetts.

As I hadn't previously researched this particular fast food joint and its locations, I also learned that there aren't a lot of them in New England at all. Is there not a market for Roast Beef 'N' Cheddar's here (arguably their best sandwich)?

So, where are these Massachusetts Arby's? Boston? Cape Cod? Salem? Nope, none of the above. The two Massachusetts locations are as follows:

Chicopee

The above Google Maps picture of the Chicopee location is a little older as it since has been renovated with a more current look, but you get the idea. The Chicopee location is at 1483 Granby Rd.

Auburn

If you travel off to the east, you just might find yourself in Auburn, where the other Arby's location is at 406 Southbridge Street.

In case you've never been to an Arby's, and given there are only two in Massachusetts, you may have not, but if you happen to visit a location, you may see things on the menu such as these sandwiches:

There's a lot more to it, but you have probably seen something like that in case you have seen any of their ads. This is what is typically on their menu. Besides just like their commercials say, they have the meats!

