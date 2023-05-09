Sometimes when we dream, the surroundings can look like something out of a fantasy world. Of course, this is because the dream is not actually real. Before I get layers deep into logic from the film 'Inception', let me make it clear that there is a house in Massachusetts that looks like something out of a dream-like world. It also makes sense that it's known as the 'Unicorn House'. It certainly stands out like a unicorn would, that's for sure.

The 'Unicorn House' is single family home, originally built in 1860. However, the modern look of it, which will get to in a second, does not make it seem nearly that old. The lot the home is built on is 8,274 square feet and according to Zillow, includes:

...an enormous yard, perennial gardens, flowering trees, patio, sun porch, and front porch. Perched on the hill on a quiet tree-lined street, this home evokes the feel of the English countryside. Natural light throughout, decorative moldings, built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, 9’10 ceilings, you’ll delight in this 9-room, 3-bed, 1.5 bath with gas fireplace and chef’s kitchen. Views of the Boston skyline and a bird lovers' paradise, you're in nature's wonderland right in the city.

That view of the Boston skyline comes courtesy of the home being in located in Somerville. The house itself, has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is 2,333 square feet of a unique space unlike anything surrounding it in any neighborhood. It is selling currently for just under $1.5 million on Zillow.

While we've already made one film reference about this particular home, let's bring up another due to the fact that this place looks like somewhere Elle Woods from 'Legally Blonde' might live. From the eclectic aesthetics, you can definitely see where that connection would come from. So, let's have a look at this place....

