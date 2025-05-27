The Most Unique Baby Names in Massachusetts Revealed

Whether you're going to be a parent soon or another child is on the way, you know that coming up with a name for your bundle of joy is a task that can go smoothly or can take months. First, you have to come up with a name you like, and then see if your partner is in alignment with the names you have in mind.

According to the Social Security Administration, the most popular baby names in Massachusetts are Noah (boys) and Olivia (girls), followed by Liam (boys) and Charlotte (girls). Many would agree that those are fine names that any parent could be proud of, but some parents are thinking outside the box and are picking some unique names for their new family additions.

As reported by The FW, Spokeo used Social Security Administration data to find the most unique baby names in every state. These are currently the most unique names for Massachusetts.

Male names

Heitor #2,470 nationally

- 23 babies born in Massachusetts, #263 most popular

- Massachusetts represents 42.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Heitor

Davi #1,342 nationally

- 39 babies born in Massachusetts, #171 most popular

- Massachusetts represents 27.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Davi

Ravi #1,433 nationally

- 20 babies born in Massachusetts, #290 most popular

- Massachusetts represents 15.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ravi

Female names

Aylla #3,968 nationally

- 17 babies born in Massachusetts, #320 most popular

- Massachusetts represents 45.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Aylla

Liz #1,164 nationally

- 36 babies born in Massachusetts, #153 most popular

- Massachusetts represents 17.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Liz

Tess #1,743 nationally

- 13 babies born in Massachusetts, #399 most popular

- Massachusetts represents 11.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Tess

You can check out the entire list of unique baby names from each state below.

