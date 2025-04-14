Massachusetts has so many great local spots throughout the state to stop in for a bite whether its takeout or you're dining in. Some have made great names for themselves locally, but some tend to stay under the radar, but remain at the top of their game for what they serve. The latter of those is the hole-in-the-wall spots that we love to find. So, where would you go if you wanted to find the best hole-in-the-wall spot for fried chicken? As it turns out, we know where the best joint in Massachusetts is for that!

Recently, the popular food and lifestyle publication 'Cheapism' released its picks for the best hole-in-the-wall spots for fried chicken in each state. Sure enough, they raved about a spot in the Bay State that is very much under the radar. But when a joint serves some great comfort food like fried chicken, you have to make the trip to try it, right?

What is the Best Hole-In-the-Wall Spot for Fried Chicken in Massachusetts?

If you head to Worcester County, there's a chance that you might pass through Gardner, MA. There you'll find the biggest chair in the world (giving Gardner the name of "Chair City), and you will also find the best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken spot in the Bay State. That spot is known as Duguay's Chicken & Seafood.

Check out what 'Cheapism' had to say about this unique hole-in-the-wall fried chicken joint:

What began as a farm store next to a poultry farm in 1968 has bloomed into a restaurant serving fried seafood and chicken. Though the original Duguay's building burned down, the new, simple dining area still has a comfortable feel with wood paneled walls and a fireplace. The chicken is a deep golden color, and it's the perfect pair with thick wedges of their "Jo-Jo" potatoes.

You can get a look at Duguay's Chicken & Seafood menu at the link provided here. Based on its Yelp reviews, it's definitely another fried chicken spot to make your way to. It's one of the best kept secrets in Massachusetts! Or, at least maybe until 'Cheapism' let us know about them. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

