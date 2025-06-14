Unique Food Laws You Could be Breaking in MA, CT and NY
Many states have strange laws that are considered blue laws. These are laws that are grandfathered in but aren't really enforced today. Other than the fact that they were signed decades upon decades ago, many of these laws don't make sense, and it's difficult to understand why they became laws to begin with. States like Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York, in particular, not only have strange laws, but they also have strange food laws. Let's take a look at some of them below. One thing is for sure: you'll be scratching your head over most of these.
Massachusetts
At a wake, mourners may eat no more than three sandwiches.
I can't imagine that someone would be stuffing their face at a wake. I understand that if it's a long wake, the family may want to grab a snack if there is a lull, but who's eating three sandwiches? This had to become a law for some reason.
Massachusetts
Roosters may not go into bakeries.
Who's doing that nowadays? This one should certainly come off the books.
Massachusetts
Defacing a milk carton is punishable by a $10 fine in Massachusetts.
What about a smily face?
Massachusetts
It is illegal to give beer to hospital patients.
I agree with this one. This law probably makes the most sense on the entire list. The patient may want a drink, but is it really going to help with recovery? Keep this law on the books.
Massachusetts
Tomatoes may not be used in the production of clam chowder.
I understand this law may be taboo, culturally speaking, due to Manhattan clam chowder being red. Should it be an actual law or more of a rule or guideline?
Massachusetts
In Boston, it is illegal to eat peanuts in church.
While it's strange that this would be an actual law today, it is disrespectful to be eating, chewing, and gulping any food or drink while a church service is in session. Wait until the service is over and you've exited the sanctuary.
Connecticut
A pickle is not officially a pickle unless it bounces.
Well, if that's true, this one seems more like a fun fact instead of a law.
Connecticut
Bloomfield, Conn: It's against the law to eat in your car.
We should all be in jail if this is indeed a law.
New York
During a concert, it is illegal to eat peanuts and walk backwards on the sidewalks.
This is just completely strange.... more of a safety issue, nobody needs to choke, especially doing something stupid.
New York
A person may not walk around on Sundays with an ice cream cone in his/her pocket.
Why would anyone do this? Talk about a mess.
