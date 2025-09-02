It's still technically summer, but here in Massachusetts, you can feel that fall is in the air. The temperatures are cooler both during the day and especially at night. Plus, the days are already getting shorter. While some folks may not want to see summer fade away, there are some exciting things to look forward to that come along with the fall season.

Get our free mobile app

Warm sweaters, cool hikes, and pumpkin-flavored everything (from lattes to cereal) are all part of the fun aspects of fall. One thing that is very popular in the fall, especially in Massachusetts, is the stunning foliage and leaf-peeping opportunities throughout the state.

READ MORE: A Seasonal Favorite is Officially Open in the Berkshires

When is the Peak Foliage Period in Massachusetts?

Depending on elevation, the peak time for fall foliage in Massachusetts is anywhere from early to late October. In higher elevations, such as the Berkshires, peak foliage typically occurs from early to mid-October.

There are Some Off-The-Radar Areas in Massachusetts That are Worth Visiting for a More Peaceful Experience

Since leaf-peeping is a popular activity throughout New England and Massachusetts, you may want to find some off-the-radar places that offer exceptional leaf-peeping opportunities with a light crowd. Three of those spots include:

High Ledges Wildlife Sanctuary (Shelburne): Managed by Mass Audubon, this hidden woodland includes a dramatic overlook called High Ledge, offering expansive views westward. Perfect for fall leaf-peeping.

Bear Swamp (Ashfield): A wild, conservation-managed area with little human footprint. The Lookout Trail and Apple Valley Overlook offer extraordinary views of orchard-filled hills and the distant Green Mountains—a quiet and rustic leaf-peeping haven.

Noanet Woodlands (Dover): This 595-acre preserve features trails leading up to Noanet Peak, where you can gaze over treetops toward Boston’s skyline—all bathed in fall colors.

Instead of visiting the same old crowded areas for leaf peeping this fall, you may want to switch it up and see what it's like when visiting these three areas. Lighter crowds mean a more peaceful and relaxing viewing experience.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil