As any one in New England knows, Massachusetts has quite the rich history. And with that, there are several restaurants in the Bay State that are a few centuries old. Of those restaurants, which ones are still thriving today? And which ones are considered to be the best of the best? We may have just found out where the best historic restaurant in the New England region is, and it's tucked away, here in Massachusetts.

Not only is this spot one of the oldest throughout Massachusetts, but it has stood the test of time and continues to bring that same historic feeling, all while staying modern. If we travel to the western side of the state into Berkshire County, there's a little town called Sheffield, which is home to part of Mount Race. And at the foot of Mount Race is the Race Brook Lodge, where you'll find a spot that is known as one of, if not, the best historic restaurant in Massachusetts.

According to 'Best Things Massachusetts', The Stagecoach Tavern at Race Brook Lodge has stood the test of time since it was built and is named among the best historic restaurants in the Bay State.

Listed among just a handful of the best historic restaurants in Massachusetts, there were some defining words to describe The Stagecoach Tavern at Race Brook Lodge:

History is alive and well at the Stage Coach Tavern at Race Brook Lodge. Built in the 17th century, wide plank floors and hand-hewn beams dazzle diners and lodge guests. Candlelight enhances the historical feel. Guests dine by the fireplace at dinner time, indulging in foods from local farms when available. Sunday brunch is a real treat, and gluten-free and vegan items available. Try the braised beef for a hearty, traditional New England meal.

Whether it's an intimate gathering among friends, or couples, the spot has been around for multiple centuries and still giving off a great vibe. And would be a perfect spot to hit up during the late Summer and Fall months! Check out their full menu at the link provided here. It's located at 854 S. Undermountain Rd in Sheffield.

It's one of those joints in western Massachusetts that gives you, not just another dining option, but one of the best historic restaurants in the state.

