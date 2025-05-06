Massachusetts has an overwhelmingly array of brunch restaurants throughout the state. They each seem to have their distinct niche whether it's pancakes, chicken & waffles, or even perhaps a unique take on their menu. There seems to be a spot where they a unique southern take on their menu which is also now being called the absolute best brunch restaurant in the Bay State.

Recently, the popular travel publication '5 Reasons to Visit' made their selections for the best brunch restaurants in every state. It seems at times like Massachusetts has an overload of excellent brunch spots and this one stands out for its own reasons to be explained. So, where is it?

It may be no surprise that the spot that was picked as the best brunch restaurant in Massachusetts is out east in Boston. That is where you will find a unique restaurant known as Buttermilk & Bourbon. That's already quite the unique name for a brunch spot.

'5 Reasons to Visit' explained what makes this brunch so different in its menu that makes it the best brunch restaurant in Massachusetts:

Buttermilk & Bourbon in Boston offers a delightful brunch experience that blends Southern comfort with New England flavors. Savor their famous fried chicken and waffles, which embody the perfect harmony of sweet and savory. The inviting atmosphere and exceptional service enhance the meal, making it a top choice for families and friends alike. Pair your dish with a creative cocktail or a classic brunch beverage for a refreshing start to your day.

And these guys stay open nightly until 10 pm unlike some other brunch spots. Check out what they also have for their dinner items.

If you happen to be in Back Bay in Boston, you can hit up Buttermilk & Bourbon and we'll give you a peek at their menu with the link provided here.

If you're looking for a good southern style brunch, you now know where to go. And besides, it's also known as the best brunch restaurant in Massachusetts!

