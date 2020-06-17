“Unsolved Mysteries” Episode To Spotlight The Berkshires (Video)

The Berkshire Athenaeum has announced that on Wednesday, July 1, Netflix will be launching new episodes of “Unsolved Mysteries,” with the first episode, “Berkshires UFO,” kicking off the summer series. Specifically Sheffield.

This episode was partially filmed last year in various parts of the Local History Department at the Athenaeum. The library also helped to supply some history and information on an unidentified flying object sighting and encounter that occurred in September of 1969 in Sheffield, Mass, the incident that the Great Barrington Historical Society recognizes as “historically significant and true. In that incident, it is reported that Thom Reed, his brother, mother, and grandmother were mysteriously taken from their car by a UFO

Netflix, a subscription streaming service, will be launching six episodes in July and six episodes in October. To learn more about the library’s offerings, please visit https://www.pittsfieldlibrary.org/.

