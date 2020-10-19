Season two of Unsolved Mysteries dropped today (October 19) on Netflix featuring six new cases for you to ponder. As usual for the series, expect a mix of murder, missing people, and a twinge of paranormal.

Here's your guide to all 6 episodes of Season 2. We've gone deeper than the episode synopses and included links so you can head down the rabbit holes this series opens.

Episode 1: Washington Insider Murder

Police find the body of former White House aide Jack Wheeler in a landfill. Security footage captures strange events in the days leading up to his death.

Jack Wheeler was found dead in a Delaware landfill in December of 2010. Despite his death being ruled a homicide, no arrests have been made nor are there any conclusive leads for investigators to follow.

Wheeler was an aide to three Republican presidents: Regan and both Bushes. He worked with Amtrack and the Security and Exchange Commission, and his highest-profile job was as the head of the fund that gathered donations for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Anytime a high-profile figure from inside the beltway dies, it's easy to imagine a web of government intrigue and conspiracy.

Resources:

Episode 2: A Death in Oslo

After checking in at a luxury hotel with no ID or credit card, a woman dies from a gunshot. Years later, her identity — and her death — remain a mystery.

This may be the episode you find yourself talking about the most as it concerns the likely murder of a woman who checked into an Olso, Norway hotel under the name Jennifer Fairgate in 1995. That was almost certainly not her real name, and that's where the mystery starts. Who was this Jane Doe, and what was she doing in Oslo? The leading theories are that she was working in intelligence, for a criminal syndicate, or was a sex worker setting up a meeting with a john. The death appeared to be staged as a suicide; however, there are too many clues that point against that conclusion.

Resources:

Episode 3: Death Row Fugitive

Given a furlough to go Christmas shopping in 1973, a convicted killer escapes. Police have come close to apprehending him but believe he's still at large.

It seems mindboggling today that a death row inmate would be allowed out of prison for a shopping trip, but that's exactly what happened with Lester Eubanks. The convicted murderer has not been seen since December 1973.

Resources:

Episode 4: Tsunami Spirits

A massive earthquake and tsunami devastated Japan in March 2011. Residents share stories of the spirits they encountered in the wake of the disaster.

This case may remind you of Season 2 of The Terror on AMC. The anthology horror series covered the Japanese folklore of obake and bakemono, restless and vengeful spirits.

This episode details the rise in ghost sightings around the Fukushima nuclear accident that resulted from an earthquake and tsunami.

Resources:

Episode 5: Lady in the Lake

On an icy night, police find JoAnn Romain's abandoned car and assume she drowned in a nearby lake by suicide. But her family suspects foul play.

Call this one the quintessential small-town murder mystery. Set just north of Detroit on Lake St Clair, JoAnne Romain either committed suicide by drowning in the lake, or she was murdered and there was a cover-up. The case has been cold since 2010.

Resources:

Episode 6: Stolen Kids

In May and August 1989, two toddlers vanished from the same New York City park. A search turned up nothing — but their families haven't given up hope.

This is the case of three young people from different families, Christopher Dansby, Shane Walker and Andre Bryant. Each boy disappeared from the Martin Luther King Jr. Towers Playground at West 114th Street and Lenox Ave in the Manhattan neighborhood of South Harlem. Speculation revolves around a black-market baby ring.

Resources:

Season 2 Trailer

So now the question is, if you've not yet watched Season 2, which episode are you most looking forward to? And if you have binged your way through these 6 episodes, what theories do you have?