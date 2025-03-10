These are Currently the Most Unusual Baby Names in Massachusetts

Massachusetts' most popular baby names per the Social Security Administration are Noah for boys and Charlotte for girls.

When my wife and I were expecting and learned we would be having a girl we both loved the name Hannah. We always found that to be a very pretty name and a classic. We weren't too concerned with trends as the name Hannah never seems to make it into any top 10 baby name lists.

Nowadays, there are so many names to choose from and many unusual names to boot. We'll get to those in a minute. Did you know there are some names that are banned in Massachusetts? That's right there are a few names you legally can't name your Massachusetts child. Let's take a look at those first.

Most likely you weren't going with these names anyway. I wouldn't be surprised if our leader legally added "King" to his name. Does "King Donald" have a ring to it? I'll let you decide. At least you now know that no matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield or anywhere in between, that you need to steer clear of these aforementioned baby names.

We now know what the most popular baby names are in Massachusetts along with which names are off limits per the commonwealth. So, let's take a look at the most unusual baby names in Massachusetts. We have included all of the states for fun browsing along with Massachusetts in the mix. Do any of these sound good for your bundle of joy?

