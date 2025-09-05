Massachusetts has an incredibly rich history. But with that being the case, there also happens to be lots of haunted history. It all makes for something extremely disturbing, creepy, and spooky that has a particular location being called its most haunted place, and it happens to be in what is known as the most unusual town in Massachusetts.

The popular pop culture publication 'Thrillist' released its picks for the Most Haunted Place in Every State. It's not at all shocking as to what particular place they picked to put on their list in Massachusetts.

What is the Most Haunted Place in Massachusetts?

It may not come as much of a shock whatsoever to find out that Massachusetts' most haunted place is the Lizzie Borden House.

'Thrillist's editor, Camille Dodero gives a little bit of a history lesson on why this place deserves to be known as the most haunted place in Massachusetts:

In case you don't remember the world's most disturbing nursery rhyme, Lizzie Borden hacked up her parents with an axe back in 1892. And now, you can sleep at the delightful B&B/infamous crime scene where it all happened. On your visit, you'll stay at the Bordens’ home, eat their last meal (Johnnycakes and eggs), and sleep in the bedroom where the body of Lizzie’s stepmother was found. After a night there, I can attest: This home painstakingly furnished to look exactly as it did on the morning of the murders will creep you right out. The late-Victorian-style property hosts up to 20 overnight guests, one of whom will invariably pull out the house ouija board after the evening guide departs and try to contact Lizzie. I did not sleep a wink.

Of course, given the Lizzie Borden house is the most haunted spot, you already know that the most unusual town in Massachusetts, is in fact, Fall River.

The entertainment publication 'Alot' released a list of the most unusual towns in every state. It included towns with monuments, stories, traditions, and more that make these particular towns a little bit more abnormal or just a bit more odd than the average town for each state. In Massachusetts, the thing that makes it most unusual town was in fact the Lizzie Borden story.

Here's what 'Alot' had to say about its pick for most unusual town in Massachusetts:

For those looking to scratch their true crime itch, Fall River — a small Massachusetts town — should rate highly on the bucket list. In 1892, the notorious murderer Lizzie Borden hacked her parents to death in this very town. These days, the site of these gruesome deaths is now a bed and breakfast. Unsurprisingly, given its history, it also allegedly offers a wide range of paranormal activity to explore in addition to its macabre allure. So if you want a break from your regular activities while getting your fix of supernatural and spooky true-crime experiences, Fall River is definitely worth checking out!

And there it is! It's almost Fall, and as we inch ever so much closer to the spookiest time of the year that is Halloween, we now know where you can go to find the most haunted spot in the Bay State. Of course, in order to do that, you also have to travel into the most unusual town in Massachusetts.