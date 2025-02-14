Unveiling Massachusetts’ Favorite Pasta Dish: A Culinary Delight

The entire New England region is typically most well known for serving up plenty of great seafood, given its geographic spot relative to the coast. However, at the heart of New England is Massachusetts, and whether you know it or not, it's not just seafood being served at some great spots in the Bay State. There's plenty of incredible Italian joints! And know we know which of those spots happens to serve up the most popular pasta dish in all of Massachusetts.

The ever popular food review publication 'Yelp' has released its list of the Most Popular Pasta Dish in Every State. The most intriguing thing about 'Yelp' is the fact that these picks are all based on actual customer ('Yelp'er) reviews. In this case, they said it was the "Yelp Elites" that chose this list. So, what did they choose in Massachusetts?

What is the Most Popular Pasta Dish Served in Massachusetts?

Perhaps you will need to plan a trip out east to the city of Chelsea if you want to find the best pasta dish served in Massachusetts. At a spot known as Ciao! Pizza & Pasta, their Gnocchetti is the most popular pasta dish served in the Bay State.

According to Ciao! Pizza & Pasta's menu, the Gnocchetti is described as "Red wine braised short ribs, root vegetable, parmesan." The dish has a listed menu price of $25. A 'Yelp' reviewer known as Renee A. that visited the spot this past Fall had this to say about the dish:

LET ME TELL YOU!!! This place is straight fire. Gnocchi pasta was insanely good with the most tender beef. Service with a smile and pleasant atmosphere. I recommend going on a nice day out.

Renee A. also gave the restaurant five stars in her review, while it has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5. Some of their other stuff, like their pizzas and pastas look pretty amazing as well...

So, if you happen to make your way to 59 Charles St. in Chelsea, and you like pasta (who doesn't?), you are definitely in for a treat! In fact, you're in for the best pasta dish served in all of Massachusetts!

