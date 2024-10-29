New England is a region that many vacationers seek out every year no matter what time of year it is. Whether you realize it or not, Winter is right around the corner for Massachusetts. Of course, there are plenty of New England spots that are some of the most luxurious spa resorts that you can seek out. As it would be, it seems that there are two of those in Massachusetts. We're lucky enough that we don't even have to go far to get to these amazing looking spa resorts.

Recently, the popular travel publication 'Travel & Leisure' released its picks of the 8 Best Spa Resorts in New England to Visit This Winter. And when you find out what spots made those ranks in Massachusetts, there's a good chance you may not be all that shocked.

The first is one that you will find on the western side of the Bay State in the Berkshires. To be more specific, it's at Canyon Ranch Lenox...

Here's why 'Travel & Leisure' picked Canyon Ranch Lenox as one of their top spa resorts in New England for this coming Winter:

A Berkshires hideaway that stays true to the Canyon Ranch name in its beloved cuisine and wellness offerings, Canyon Ranch Lenox marries Northeastern charm with upscale spa culture. The 100,000-square-foot wellness facility encourages fitness as well as indulgent relaxation. Guests can join one of the exercise classes on offer or create their own workout at the indoor tennis courts or 75-foot indoor swimming pool. How about starting your morning with a yoga class followed by a steam session and a hot stone massage? Later on, you can return to the spa for an energy therapy treatment.

As for the other Massachusetts spa resort that made these top rankings in New England, we go to the other side of the state on Cape Cod to Chatham Bars Inn...

This spot seems to receive all sorts of top accolades every year. Here's what 'Travel & Leisure' said about them being ranked among these top New England spa resorts:

A turn-of-the-century mansion overlooking Chatham Harbor, Chatham Bars Inn is a must-visit property on Cape Cod. Visitors can stay in the main house, the adjacent cottages, or the ever-romantic spa suites. Grab a lounge chair on the beach, go for a swim in the heated zero-entry pool, or visit North Beach Island for the day via the property's complimentary boat service. The spa is known for bespoke treatments such as the Ocean Massage, which uses hot stones to help ease your central nervous system and reduce fatigue. Besides massage therapy, the spa offers a seaweed body wrap, a range of facials, dermaplaning, manis, and pedis. You can even embrace the region's cranberry roots with a cranberry soufflé body scrub and facial.

These two spots are among the usual suspects to receive such acclaim in Massachusetts, but perhaps it's never a bad time to remind you just what you have for your perfect Winter getaway during the upcoming colder months in the Bay State.

