Upcoming Berkshire Winter Storm Details

The big talk for the past couple of days and even now is the big snowstorm coming Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has put out a Winter Storm Watch which will be in effect from 7am, Monday (Feb 1.) through 1 pm Tuesday (Feb 2). The details are as follows:

Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches possible. Winds could gust could get as high as 35 mph.

The Winter Storm Watch covers the following areas:

Berkshire County

Litchfield County

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

We'll keep you up to date with the latest weather conditions, on-air, via the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, via the free WSBS app and by going here.

