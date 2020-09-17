Upcoming Events At Berkshire Botanical Garden

The Berkshire Botanical Garden, located at the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts has been open since the summer months and fall will bring an assortment of family friendly fun as their legendary Harvest Festival has been revamped with a careful eye on capacity as masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced for all outdoor events. Here are some other ways to explore the flora on display in south county:

A pop-up autumn plant sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, September 18th and 19th from 9 to 10 am as horticultural intern, Ryan Campbell will present a display of native asters. Timed admission ticketing will be in effect for this event as reservations are required prior to attendance.

On Saturday, October 3rd an on-site program will be presented with the focus of gardening with carnivorous plants. Horticulture Director Matt Trumbull will discuss noteworthy genera and species based in North America and how you can properly use them at your landscape.

On Sunday, October 4th, you can learn more about preservation of The Harvest Workshop as author and home cook Janet Reich Eisbach will host a workshop at The Garden's Center House teaching kitchen as students will create three straight forward recipes. Space is limited. You must pre-register for both of these events.

A new offering features Youth Educator Samantha Ross and Anna from West Stockbridge will educate youngsters ages 2 to 5 to participate in The Young Learner Garden Sprouts Program at the Garden campus with COVID safety protocols in place to ensure a safe and healthy environment. Pre-registration is also required.

Explore autumn at the garden's Drop-In Activity Table on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 am, 12 noon and 1:30 pm as families will plant seeds and they will get some helpful advice on how to care for their plants during the fall and winter months. This event is FREE with your admission as timed ticketing is also required prior to attendance.

Don't forget to stop by The Garden Shop Sunday through Friday between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm to pick up a souvenir from your visit as all proceeds will go towards Berkshire Botanical Garden.

To learn more and register for any of these presentations, log on to The Berkshire Botanical garden web site by going here

