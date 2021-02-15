Upcoming Events At the Mahaiwe

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts will present a pair of virtual events that pay homage to W.E.B. DuBois. First up, a FREE concert entitled "Deeper Than The Skin", an experience of singing and listening as you will experience a true connection that will you laugh, smile and cry all at the same time.

The on-line event will reconsider what you know about historical aspects in town as this event continues to honor W.E.B. DuBois' legacy as the performance is an opportunity to open your heart and mind to an assortment of stories of shared humanity that resonates with your own personality.

Make plans to be a part of this 4th annual event which takes place on Sunday, February 21st at 3 pm. pre-registration is required by accessing this link. more information can be obtained by logging on to The Mahaiwe's web site.

The Town of Great Barrington in conjunction with The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center will host a celebration to commemorate W.E.B. DuBois' 153rd birthday on Tuesday, February 23rd at 7 pm This event is entitled "Timeless Messages of Prophecy and Protest" and will be presented FREE of charge via You Tube. No registration is required. Local singers including Wanda Houston and Mary Nell Morgan exhibit their powerful exploration and original rendering of sorrow songs from W.E.B. DuBois' essential 1903 text "The Souls Of Black Folk".

Come and join the celebration as Great Barrington honors their native son by deeming his date of birth as an official holiday which also bestows it's annual Legacy Award to musician Reggie Harris and Wray Gunn, the founder of Clinton Church's Restoration project. Click this link to join on this memorable celebration.

(Photo image of W.E.B. DuBois and event information obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center for on-air and on-line usage)