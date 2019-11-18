Upcoming Events At The Roeliff Jansen Library

The Roeliff Jansen Community Library located on route 22 in Hillsdale, New York is an ideal gathering for Columbia county residents and it's surrounding areas. Log on to their Facebook page for updated information on future events for the entire family.

A pair of examples include LIVE entertainment this weekend. The Puppet People will present a marionette performance of "The Wizard Of Oz" this Friday, November 22nd from 6:30 to 8 pm as you will be able to follow the yellow brick road to The Emerald City and beyond as they bring Dorothy and company to life before your very eyes.

On Saturday, November 23rd one of the tri-state region's favorite performers Wanda Houston will take center stage as you can enjoy a unique combination of jazz rhythm & blues and Americana style music as this program is made possible with funding from The Decentralization program, a re-grant program of New York state's council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York's State Legislature and administered by Greene county's Council on the Arts and the Rheinstorm Hill Community Foundation.

A reminder, the library will be closed on Thursday, November 28th and Friday, November 29th due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

On the first Thursday of every month you can show off your building skills as your imagination is the limit with a meeting of The Lego Builders Club. the next session will take place on December 5th at 5 pm.

For a complete list of family, fun friendly events visit the Roeliff Jansen Library's web site by logging on here.