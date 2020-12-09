Upcoming Local Food Drive to Assist Our Neighbors

More than ever families in our community are experiencing food and clothing insecurities. COVID-19 hasn't been friendly to financial stabilities in many households throughout our region.

A number of local organizations are doing their part in raising money, donating warm clothes, toys, food and more to families who have fallen on hard times and are hoping to have a nice holiday together.

Fresh off their 'Warm the Children' project, Sheffield Kiwanis is yet again assisting families and individuals in distress. Kiwanis will hold a food drive this upcoming Saturday (Dec. 12) at the Price Chopper parking lot in Great Barrington. The food drive will be safe and socially distanced. Community members can stop by and bring non-perishable food items (for example peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, rice, canned goods, macaroni and cheese etc.) as well as personal care items and diapers to the food drive where collections will be taken.

If you have shopping to do at Price Chopper on Saturday morning, this is a convenient opportunity to grab some extra items for the food drive. However, it is not required that the items be purchased from Price Chopper.

The donated items will be distributed to the People's Pantry, the CHP-WIC Pantry and Sheffield's Food Assistance Program and again will assist out neighbors this holiday season. The food drive takes place from 8:30am to 4pm.

About Sheffield Kiwanis

Sheffield Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The club has have proudly served the towns of Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough and Sheffield since 1954.

You can get more information about Sheffield Kiwanis by going here.