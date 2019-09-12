Upcoming Pig Roast to Support The Meyer Family

As you may recall, the Meyer family lost their Alford home to a fire over the summer. Five people lived in the house, nobody was injured but their home was a total loss. You can read that article by going here.

To assist in raising funds for the family, the Great Barrington VFW is having a pig roast this Saturday from 2pm - 8pm. At the Pig Roast, you'll be able to enjoy burgers, hot dogs, pasta sides and more. Plus there will be raffles and entertainment as well as a fishing casting contest for the kids. Get this, there will be a door prize where the winner gets to take a one hour scenic ride which is good for up to three people courtesy of the Great Barrington Airport. Tickets are $20 and are available at the WSBS studios located at 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington during normal business hours.

In addition you can purchase tickets and get more information by contacting Norm at (413) 854-4478. Rain date is Sept. 15.