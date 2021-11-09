Update: Identity And Cause Of Death For Berkshire HOC Individual

Some questions are finally being answered. The identity of the individual who had died while being detained at the Berkshire County House of Correction has been confirmed.

According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the individual who died in custody at the

Berkshire County House of Correction took his own life.

State Police are investigating the death of Stavri Yanka, 34, of Adams, on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Members of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office discovered Yanka unresponsive in his cell at approximately 4:30 p.m. Correctional staff called 911 and attempted lifesaving measures.

County Ambulance transported Yanka to Berkshire Medical Center, where a doctor pronounced him deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of Yanka’s body and performed an autopsy on Monday and determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation and the manner of death as suicide.

In the media statement, District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say:

I send my condolences to Mr. Yanka’s family, friends during this very difficult time. I thank House of Correction staff for their response and attempts to save Mr. Yanka’s life and the State Police Detective Unit for their investigation into the matter. I want anyone who may have suicidal ideations to know that there are people who care and support you and will help you.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office booked Yanka into the facility on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after Adams Police arrested him on felony breaking and entering in the nighttime charges.

Yanka was awaiting trial on an assault and battery on a family member charge when Adams Police arrested him and the court ordered Yanka to be detained for violating his conditions of release on the pending matter at his arraignment on Friday.

Members of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office reported that staff performed mental health and medical screenings on Yanka when he entered the facility and did not exhibit an elevated risk of harming himself.

The investigation remains open. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Berkshire District Attorney are still reviewing vide surveillance, incident reports, other evidence, and conducting formal interviews with those involved.

