I've said it before, and I'll say it again(probably numerous times), the Mass State Police(MSP) are very serious this year concerning impaired(meaning alcohol and/or drugs) drivers and getting them off the roads.

I know that these sobriety checkpoints also piss off a lot of people, but this is one of the reasons that the MSP alerts the public ahead of time. Either prepare yourself for it or better yet, if you know you're going to be drinking, secure yourself a ride and give up the keys.

In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, February 10th into Saturday, February 11th.

According to the Mass State Police, there is a sobriety checkpoint heading into this weekend for Worcester County. This checkpoint is in addition to one scheduled for Thursday, February 9th into Friday, February 10th for Plymouth County.

To quote from the Mass State Police's media statement, the purpose of these sobriety checkpoints:

Is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways.

Basically, the MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoints to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists and also to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking to think about giving up the car keys.

Being that this coming weekend is a big football weekend(Helloooo, Super Bowl 57, anyone? Sorry, I mean Super Bowl LVII), I'm sure the police will have their hands full anyway, but just remember to keep your head while everyone around you is losing theirs.

When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there. For more info on the sobriety checkpoint, visit the Mass State Police's Facebook page here.

