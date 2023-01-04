UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!
That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a Mass State Police sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Bristol County this weekend. That checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday, January 7th into Sunday, January 8th.
However, according to the Mass State Police, there are two other checkpoints scheduled for this weekend and these two are scheduled for Friday, January 6th into Saturday, January 7th.
These sobriety checkpoints are for Worcester and Middlesex Counties. Now don't get mad because we're "letting the secret out", so to speak. The Mass State Police wants the general public to be aware of these sobriety checkpoints.
To quote from the Mass State Police's media statement, the purpose of these sobriety checkpoints:
Is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways.
Basically, the MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoints to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists and also to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking to think about giving up the car keys.
Hey, I've mentioned numerous times before my experiences with driving drunk. My sorrow and sadness that I allowed it to happen, my thankfulness that I didn't kill myself or anybody else for God's sake.
So, I was lucky and managed to learn from my mistakes. Others aren't so lucky. When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there...For more info on the sobriety checkpoints, visit the Mass State Police's website here.