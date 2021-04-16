Update On Number Of MA Students & Staff With COVID-19

Once again, the weekly numbers are in! The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report showing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported from school districts and approved special education schools.

The data represents only what has been reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Students learning in fully remote models are excluded from the data. Only in-person learning students and those in hybrid learning are listed.

According to the results reported on April 15, there were 1,081 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between April 9 and April 15. Among education collaborative students, there were 10 positive cases reported and 4 positive cases reported among special education students.

That makes for a total of 1,095 COVID-19 positive cases among students reported between April 9 and April 15.

Numbers for staff member cases only include staffers who've been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case. The number does not include those who have not been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Between April 9 and April 15, there were 175 district staff members with reported positive cases. Also, there were 4 positive cases among collaborative education staffers with building access. And there were 5 cases among approved special education staffers with building access.

That makes for a total of 184 staffers who have tested positive for COVID-19 reported between April 9 and April 15.

To check out the full report, visit the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's website here.