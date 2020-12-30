Update On Two-Car Crash In Great Barrington

We finally have an update on Monday afternoon's fatal motor vehicle collision in Gt. Barrington.

Here's the Official Press Release From the Berkshire District Attorney's Office:

Ruth Houghton, 92, of Great Barrington died in a motor vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

Houghton was exiting Lovers Lane onto Stockbridge Road in a 2008 Subaru at approximately 2 p.m. and collided with a northbound 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by Samantha Kaye, 28, of Monterey.

Houghton died at the scene and Southern Berkshire Ambulance transported Kaye to Berkshire Medical Center.

Great Barrington Police, Fire, and EMS, State Police Lee Barracks, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene.

Great Barrington Police, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators request that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact Sgt. Adam Carlotto at the Great Barrington Police Department (413) 528-0306 x143.