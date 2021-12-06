Update: Pittsfield State Forest Death Ruled A Homicide; Victim Identified

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office sent an update late yesterday afternoon on the body that was found in the Pittsfield State Forest early Saturday morning. The body was found by hunters who reported the discovery to Pittsfield Police at approximately 5:10 am. Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire, and Action Ambulance responded, and paramedics pronounced the individual deceased on scene shortly after arrival.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the man found deceased at the Pittsfield State Forest Saturday is the victim of a homicide.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that 32-year-old Reymon Delacruz-Batista died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, and additional Massachusetts State Police assets also responded.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington, on the victim...

I send my condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Delacruz-Batista, who was a beloved father of three young children. Law enforcement is diligently working to identify the person or persons responsible for this murder... My office will continue to work collaboratively with law enforcement and community members to address and prevent gun violence. We ask that anyone with information about this shooting support our efforts by reporting what they know to law enforcement.

Investigators request that those who live in the area with home surveillance systems please provide copies of recordings from Friday night into Saturday morning to detectives.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Berkshire State Police Detectives at 413-499-1112 or the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.

