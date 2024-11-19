Update: South County MA Is Keeping Wildfire In Check

Since early Tuesday, The Great Barrington Fire Department responded to a call of a wildfire in the vicinity of Brush Hill Road off of East Mountain. Upon their arrival, fire crews located the blaze but difficult terrain and hazardous conditions have forced them to pull back from the designated wooded area.

attachment-GB-Wildfire-2 loading...

(Photo image of Great Barrington wildfire courtesy of Robert Ball)

A state of emergency has been declared in Great Barrington, however the public is not in any danger because of this blaze. The fire has spread over 100 acres as additional resources from surrounding communities and agencies were summoned to assist with containment efforts

attachment-MA-State-Police-Chopper loading...

(Photo image of MA State Police chopper courtesy of Rob Ball)

Responders from Berkshire County, The Department of Fire Services, The Department of Conservation and Recreation and The Massachusetts Air National Guard Wing Crew have been at the scene since Tuesday morning as efforts are focused to protect occupied properties and limiting further damage.

attachment-Chief Turner loading...

(Photo image courtesy of Rob Ball)

Great Barrington Fire Chief Turner updated the public on this massive tragedy that occurred in our backyard:

"We are making progress, but this is an ongoing and challenging situation. We appreciate the public's patience as we continue to work around the clock"

attachment-GB-Wildfire-Dousing loading...

(Photo image of flying chopper courtesy of Rob Ball)

The Great Barrington Fire Department urges the public to avoid the affected forest areas as they should also refrain from flying private drones in the region and to stay clear of the area where firefighting operations are underway.

attachment-Terry Chamberland loading...

(Photo image of Terry Chamberland courtesy of Rob Ball)

The severity of this wildfire even brought retired veteran firefighter Terry Chamberland to the scene to give his take on what to do in containing this blaze which continues to burn as we speak. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

BOTTOM LINE: We'll keep you posted on the latest developments on this breaking story as crews will continue to contain the fire and prevent it from further spreading.

(Featured image photo of Great Barrington wildfire courtesy of Rob Ball)