Update: Winter Watch is Now a Warning

The National Weather Service out of Albany has updated the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for the Berkshires. Below are the details from NWS:

A Winter Storm Warning for Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and Greene, Ulster, Dutchess, and Columbia Counties in eastern New York is in effect from 4 PM Wednesday through 1 pm Thursday.

Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches....winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. The snow will be dry and fluffy. Snowfall rates approaching 2 inches per hour at times Wednesday night. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

