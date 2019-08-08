Updated Accident Details: Victim’s Name Released

Great Barrington Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving serious injuries that occurred Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. on Stockbridge Road in the area of Fountain Pond. Shortly before 10 p.m. a female operator called 911 and reported to GB Police she had just veered off the roadway and struck some guardrails in this location. When GB Police Officers Timothy Ullrich and Elias Casey arrived on the scene they discovered that the woman, while apparently examining her car damage, was struck by another oncoming car. Her vehicle was disabled in the northbound travel lane with extensive damage from striking the guardrails.

Another driver coming upon the accident was assisting her and he told police that a vehicle also traveling north suddenly came upon them. They attempted to run for safety but the female operator was struck. Police are identifying the victim as 19 year old Khali Zabian of Lee. Zabian was thrown some distance after being struck. She was transported by Southern Berkshire Ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her was a 17 year old juvenile from Great Barrington who had a juvenile passenger with him, His car also had extensive damage. Officer Ullrich has charged him with operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury. Police have probable cause to believe he was impaired after having used marijuana. Field sobriety tests were performed at the scene. Due to his age, police are not releasing his name.

The investigation is being conducted be members of the GB Police Department and units from the Massachusetts State Police, including Accident Reconstruction & Analysis, Crime Scene Services and detectives from the District Attorney's Office. Also assisting were police departments from Stockbridge, Monterey, troopers from Lee and the GB Fire Department.

