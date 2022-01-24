Updated Concert Info: Spring & Summer Concerts Close to the Berkshires

Last week there were some major concert announcements with Tanglewood announcing some of their biggest shows of the year and a major announcement of Garth Brooks performing in May at Gillette Stadium.

Tickets for Garth go on sale this Friday (1/28/22) at 10 am through Ticketmaster. Tanglewood announced the James Taylor date along with concert dates by Ringo Start and his All-Star Band and the amazing Bonnie Raitt. Tickets for all Tanglewood shows are now on sale.

Whatever your musical taste the list below is a great launching point to research the biggest shows coming within driving distance of Great Barrington, Pittsfield, and North Adams. For tickets or additional info check out these links to Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Concert Listing Updated 01/24/22

Tuesday 02/08/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston ---------------Cancelled

Wednesday 02/09/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston -----------Cancelled

Thursday 02/17/22 John Mayer – Times Union Center – Albany NY

Friday 02/18/22 Dua Lipa – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 02/19/22 Tool – TD Garden - Boston

Sunday 02/20/22 Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston

Monday 02/28/22 Journey with Bill Idol – TD Garden – Boston

Wednesday 03/02/22 New Edition – TD Garden – Boston

Friday 03/04/22 John Mayer – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 03/05/22 John Mayer – TD Garden - Boston

Tuesday 03/22/22 Bad Bunny-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday 05/21/22 Garth Brooks – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA

Thursday 06/02/22 Zac Brown Band – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 08/02/22 Tim McGraw – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT

Friday 06/03/22 Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY

Friday 06/17/22 Ringo Star and his All-Star Band – Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Saturday 06/18/22 Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Sunday 06/26/22 Jack Johnson – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT

Sunday 07/03/22 James Taylor - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden

Friday 07/15/22 Zac Brown Band – Fenway Park - Boston

Sunday 07/17/22 Chicago and Brian Wilson – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Monday 07/18 Janet Jackson – TD Garden – Boston ------------Cancelled

Tuesday 07/19/22 Foo Fighters – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston

Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston

Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston

Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park

Wednesday 08/17/22 REO Speedwagon & Styx – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

Saturday 09/03/22 Judy Collin and Richard Thompson - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston

Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston

Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park

Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston

Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston

