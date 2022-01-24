Updated Concert Info: Spring & Summer Concerts Close to the Berkshires
Last week there were some major concert announcements with Tanglewood announcing some of their biggest shows of the year and a major announcement of Garth Brooks performing in May at Gillette Stadium.
Tickets for Garth go on sale this Friday (1/28/22) at 10 am through Ticketmaster. Tanglewood announced the James Taylor date along with concert dates by Ringo Start and his All-Star Band and the amazing Bonnie Raitt. Tickets for all Tanglewood shows are now on sale.
Whatever your musical taste the list below is a great launching point to research the biggest shows coming within driving distance of Great Barrington, Pittsfield, and North Adams. For tickets or additional info check out these links to Ticketmaster and StubHub.
Concert Listing Updated 01/24/22
Tuesday 02/08/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston ---------------Cancelled
Wednesday 02/09/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston -----------Cancelled
Thursday 02/17/22 John Mayer – Times Union Center – Albany NY
Friday 02/18/22 Dua Lipa – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 02/19/22 Tool – TD Garden - Boston
Sunday 02/20/22 Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston
Monday 02/28/22 Journey with Bill Idol – TD Garden – Boston
Wednesday 03/02/22 New Edition – TD Garden – Boston
Friday 03/04/22 John Mayer – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 03/05/22 John Mayer – TD Garden - Boston
Tuesday 03/22/22 Bad Bunny-T.D. Garden – Boston
Saturday 05/21/22 Garth Brooks – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA
Thursday 06/02/22 Zac Brown Band – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Thursday 08/02/22 Tim McGraw – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT
Friday 06/03/22 Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY
Friday 06/17/22 Ringo Star and his All-Star Band – Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Saturday 06/18/22 Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston
Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Sunday 06/26/22 Jack Johnson – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT
Sunday 07/03/22 James Taylor - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden
Friday 07/15/22 Zac Brown Band – Fenway Park - Boston
Sunday 07/17/22 Chicago and Brian Wilson – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT
Monday 07/18 Janet Jackson – TD Garden – Boston ------------Cancelled
Tuesday 07/19/22 Foo Fighters – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY
Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA
Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston
Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston
Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston
Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park
Wednesday 08/17/22 REO Speedwagon & Styx – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
Saturday 09/03/22 Judy Collin and Richard Thompson - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston
Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston
Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park
Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston
Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston