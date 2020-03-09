Updated Coronavirus Information from Smitty and BHS

Earlier this afternoon State Representative Smitty Pignatelli (host of WSBS' 'Let's Talk' program on Monday mornings at 9:05) shared some updated information on his Twitter page regarding the Coronavirus locally as provided by Berkshire Health Systems.

Smitty said that Berkshire Health System is currently working with the Federal Delegation to receive additional masks as well as the State Department of Health to deal with more testing opportunities for all of us.

In another Tweet Smitty posted he stated the following:

The most important information I want to share is the 800-number that Berkshire Health Systems is encouraging people to call. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call the 800-number BEFORE going to the hospital: 1-855-262-5465.