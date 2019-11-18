Updated Winter Weather Advisory

This Winter Weather Advisory update from the National Weather Service in Albany.

The advisory is now in effect through 10am Tuesday morning, Nov. 19. You can expect mixed precipitation. Patchy freezing drizzle is possible today. Tonight, areas of freezing rain after sunset will turn to sleet and snow after midnight. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes so make sure you sow down and use caution while traveling.

Areas affected include the Taconics in eastern New York, Berkshire County Massachusetts, and northern Litchfield County Connecticut, mainly above 1000 feet elevation.