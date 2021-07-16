Updates On Happenings In The Berkshires

No doubt, July has brought us a bunch of weather related surprises and the humid conditions prove to be a catalyst in cancelling or postponing outdoor events throughout the tri-state region. For example, our first Sounds Of Summer concert on July 6th was called off but we were lucky to get the second installment up and running as "Legal Tender" rocked the Great Barrington V-F-W this past Tuesday night. We are watching the weather maps hoping this week's "Happy Together" concert will go on as scheduled on July 20th (which also happens to be my birthday as I'm looking forward to hearing the music I grew up with during my days in New York City), We'll keep you posted on the latest developments on-air and on-line.

jacoblund

Bill Meier from Bard College at Simon's Rock Kilpatrick Athletic will check in with Ron Carson on the Saturday edition of "Let's Talk" after the 9 o'clock news as he will update us on the FREE special swimming beyond the lines clinic which is scheduled on July 17th from 10:30 am until 12 noon. Bill was a guest on Friday's show with our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart as he gave a detailed synopsis of this event which is brought to you by Berkshire South Community Center in Great Barrington.

The Sheffield Kiwanis summer food drive scheduled for July 17th at The Price Chopper parking lot on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington has also been cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather. Kiwanis member Pat Salvi was supposed to be my "Let's Talk" guest as she would have provided an on the spot report on this important fund raiser which collects non-perishable food items to benefit our neighbors in need. The event WILL be re-scheduled, so check back often on-air and on-line.

We are STILL waiting to see if the anticipated weekend series between The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will be played this weekend in The Bronx as this past Thursday night's contest was postponed due to a trio of Yankees players testing positive for COVID-19. We await word from the team's flagship station in Boston as the Saturday and Sunday evening games in New York City remain questionable upon the publishing of this article.

A FREE concert is slated for Saturday afternoon from 5 to 7 pm at Hillsdale's Hamlet Park south west of routes 22 and 23 in neighboring Columbia county featuring The Hudson Valley Jazz Quartet. We have received no confirmation of any cancellations or postponements for this event, but as always, we'll keep you posted.

South of the border in North Western Connecticut, the annual Canaan Railroad Days Festival could be impacted by foul weather as The Firefighters parade, a concert by The Music Lab and fireworks could also be called off if rain and thunderstorms permeate the area in the evening hours. All indoor events will go on as scheduled. More information on this weekend's itinerary can be obtained by logging on here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti has announced that National Grid is contracting emergency tree removals on Monday, July 19th between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm on Alford Road between Castle and Haley Streets after the vicinity was hit hard by a recent thunderstorm. Rhode Island based Stanley Tree will be dispatched to the scene as heavy equipment and cranes will assist in moving the debris. Traffic officers will be on scene to assist motorists and pedestrians throughout the day. If you have any questions, please call Chief Storti at (413) 528-0306 or check out the link by accessing their web site.