Another scam is making the rounds this time in the form of an email that looks like it came from UPS. Many people throughout the country including Massachusetts have received this email and may receive it in the future.

A "Delivery Attempt Was Made" Email Scam Affects Massachusetts

The email with the title A Delivery Attempt was made falsely informs the receiver that an attempt to deliver a package was made. Under the "Deliver Status" field reads "Could not deliver package due to invalid information." Then there are two fields that urge the email receiver to click on the link. One field states that you can fix errors by clicking the link, while the other field urges the receiver to click the above link to correct the errors, and UPS will attempt to re-deliver the package.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading... UPS Scam Email An example of the fake UPS email that is going around.

Don't Click Any Links; Important Information Could Be Stolen From You

As you may suspect, this email is a scam, and if you have received the email, don't click the link in the body of the message. If you do, the scammer could steal your personal and financial information or trick you into paying for a service that you'll never receive.

Some Signs That The Fake UPS Email is a Scam

The fact that the email has urgent requests for the receiver to do something is a tip-off that it's a scam. In addition, the email text says not to respond to the email because UPS won't receive it. A third way to tell this email is a scam is because there are no alternative ways offered to contact UPS. It only provides the bogus link.

UPS Also Warns of Clicking Email Links and Offers Tips on Recognizing Scams

The official UPS website also states that if you are ever concerned about the authenticity of an e-mail referencing UPS, do not click on any links or attachments provided. The UPS site also offers tips on recognizing scams along with an option to contact UPS regarding any suspicious emails or texts you may have received. No matter where you live, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between, we are all susceptible to scams. Keep your eyes open and refrain from clicking any links until you find out for sure if the message or text you received is legitimate.

