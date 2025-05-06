Massachusetts Will See a Temporary Shutdown of UPS Services

Massachusetts will experience a temporary shutdown of some UPS stores, offices, and delivery services.

It was recently reported that United Parcel Service (UPS) is in the midst of an overhaul, and the shipping company will be eliminating 20,000 of its 490,000 employees. Many of these job cuts are related to new or increased tariffs and current economic conditions.

Which Offices Will Close in Massachusetts?

While it hasn't been revealed which offices will be part of the closures, Massachusetts can count on some UPS stores, along with delivery and pickup services, being canceled for a day at the end of May.

UPS in Massachusetts Will Be Canceling Services and Closing Stores for a Day

While many everyday grocers and department stores will be open on Memorial Day, some UPS stores and their services, except their Express Critical service, will be closed and not operating in observance of the May 26 holiday. Other UPS stores may have an abbreviated holiday schedule (check with your local store). No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or beyond, UPS will not be delivering to your home on Memorial Day.

More Details About the UPS Memorial Day Closures and Cancellations in Massachusetts

The official UPS website states the following regarding Memorial Day closures and service cancellations.

No UPS pickup or delivery service. The UPS Store locations may be closed. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation. UPS Express Critical service (now provided by MNX) is available 7/24/365. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit mnx.com.

Some Other Services That Will Be Canceled and Closed in Massachusetts on Memorial Day

Other services that will be closed or not operating on May 26 include banks, schools, federal offices, and, of course, there won't be mail deliveries on Memorial Day. All post offices will be closed as well.

