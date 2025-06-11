Massachusetts has a plethora of some pretty fantastic steak joints that serve a great steak dinner. Sure, there are plenty of other varieties of dishes served in the state, with the most popular being seafood due to our location relative to the east coast. But that doesn't mean that some great steakhouses don't exist here. And now, one of those happens to be a spot that has recently earned the title of the best steakhouse in Massachusetts.

Recently, the popular food publication, 'Foodie Haven' released their pick for the best steakhouse in every state. Between their select team of food enthusiasts and chefs, they were able to find the top steakhouse in the Bay State. It happens to be a bit of an upscale spot at that.

What Upscale Steak Joint is the Best Steakhouse in Massachusetts?

This particular steakhouse is out east in Boston. The atmosphere of this spot helps it to standout among all the other great steak joints in eastern Massachusetts. According to 'Foodie Haven', the best steakhouse in Massachusetts is Grill 23 & Bar.

As you can see, apparently some other publications besides 'Foodie Haven' felt Grill 23 & Bar was worthy of some accolades. Here's what 'Foodie Haven' had to say about their pick for Massachusetts best steakhouse:

Grill 23 & Bar, located in the vibrant city of Boston, offers an upscale dining experience that is both modern and lively. Known for its sleek decor and ambient lighting, it provides an atmosphere that is both sophisticated and inviting. The menu features a selection of prime steaks, each cooked to perfection...Grill 23 & Bar’s dedication to quality and innovation is evident in every dish, making it a standout destination in Massachusetts’s dining scene. The steakhouse captures the essence of modern elegance and culinary artistry, offering an unforgettable experience for all who visit.

This steakhouse has no shortage of great steaks on their menu. And you know you can't go wrong with which one you choose given that this joint is the best steakhouse in all of Massachusetts!

