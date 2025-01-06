Urgent Recall On Harmful Cheese Sold In Massachusetts
Heads up, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. I'm once again spreading the word concerning a food recall due to a potential health threat. And I know I've said this before, but doesn't it seem like these recalls are happening more and more recently?
Our friends at the Food and Drug Administration are reaching out to those of us in the media to let you know about a recall concerning certain types of cheeses sold right here in Massachusetts that may be contaminated with Listeria.
According to a media alert from the FDA, Abbey Specialty Foods of Fairfield, NJ, is recalling a few of their cheese products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
As you may or may not know, Listeria can cause sometimes fatal infections in the young, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Possible symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
According to the FDA media alert, Abbey Specialty Foods is recalling Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive (5.2 oz) and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb (5.2 oz) because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
The Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive product has a Lot # of 1113880 and the Cheddar Tomato & Herb has a Lot # of 1113881. Both products have a sell buy date of June 2, 2025. These are the only two products being recalled.
The company reports that these products had limited distribution in the United States. However, they were sold in Massachusetts as well as two other New England states, Maine and New Hampshire plus Colorado and Ohio.
To date, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to the consumption of these products. Do not consume this product. Please discard immediately or return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
For the full report, please visit the FDA's website here to get the lowdown.
