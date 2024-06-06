Urgent Warning: Meat May Contain Metal At Popular MA Supermarket

It's just one of those things that I'm terrified of. For some, it's sharks. For others, it's spiders that scare them. To each his own, I say. For whatever reason, I've always been scared of biting into something and finding some foreign object that shouldn't be there.

It could be disgusting like insect parts and rodent droppings or, worse yet, something dangerous like glass or metal pieces. This is why I thought I should alert you about a media alert regarding another food recall.

This recall involves a popular supermarket brand of pepperoni. The reason for the recall is because of the presence of "possible metal foreign material", according to the supermarket's website.

The supermarket chain is Wegmans, a very popular chain that has over 100 locations throughout the northeast including stores in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Wegmans announced the recall on June 1 and the brand of pepperoni in question is Wegmans Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni. The recalled meat has a UPC code of 2-07939-00000-6.

Also, the pepperoni involved in the recall has two different expiration dates: 08/28/24 and 08/29/24. According to the Wegmans' website:

All product may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund.

There are currently 5 Wegmans locations in the Commonwealth with stores in Westwood, Medford, Burlington, Chestnut Hill, and Northborough. The website also says that if you would like more information you can contact Customer Care at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 7 pm or Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Visit the Wegmans' website for more details.

